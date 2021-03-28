renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Reaches $166,144.77

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $166,144.77 and approximately $1,259.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

