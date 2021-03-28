SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 65,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. 382,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,427. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

