Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in March

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 33,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

