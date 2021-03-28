ECOMI (OMI) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Billion

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $38.38 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

