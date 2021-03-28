Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and $105,486.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $23.48 or 0.00042257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,160,769 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

