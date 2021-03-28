-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.06. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

DVAX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 1,888,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.