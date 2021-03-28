BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

