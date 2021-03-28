Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 81.6%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000.

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. 51,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,177. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

