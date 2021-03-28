$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $113.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $115.05 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $471.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $504.55 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 2,704,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,562. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.