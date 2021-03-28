OctoFi Price Tops $80.56 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for $80.56 or 0.00145648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $46.93 million and $2.20 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,557 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

