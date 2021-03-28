Celo One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.59 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006457 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $658.70 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

