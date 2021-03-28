Bridge Mutual (BMI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $866,079.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004987 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $66.71 million and approximately $866,079.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

