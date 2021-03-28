Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

MYC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.