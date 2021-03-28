Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,955. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.