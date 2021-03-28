Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,955. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.