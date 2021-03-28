USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Down 61.9% This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 61.9% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $161.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,339.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.00897866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00358180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013410 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

