Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Intrum AB has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $32.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

