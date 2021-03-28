Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 99.3%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FERL stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Fearless Films
