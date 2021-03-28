Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 99.3%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FERL stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

