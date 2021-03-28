Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $71.75 million and $18.63 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00331990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002403 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,403,658 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

