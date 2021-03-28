HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24-Hour Volume Tops $206,984.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $206,984.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 212.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.08 or 1.00117838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00299038 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00371371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.00650765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00086449 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002007 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

