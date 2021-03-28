Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in March

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROIUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645. Route1 has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

