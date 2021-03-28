Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 7,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

