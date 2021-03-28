CUDOS (CUDOS) Hits One Day Volume of $3.75 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CUDOS has a market cap of $39.24 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUDOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,668,241 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUDOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.