Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of KWHIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

