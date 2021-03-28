Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PDRDY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 790,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

