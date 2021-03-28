Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 307.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 509.0 days.

Puma stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. Puma has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $116.99.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

