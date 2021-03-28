MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $565.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.60 million and the highest is $572.50 million. MRC Global reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 390,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

