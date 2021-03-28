Faceter (FACE) One Day Volume Tops $1,222.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Faceter token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $374,513.85 and $1,222.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

