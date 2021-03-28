NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.64

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6417 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NWHUF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWHUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

