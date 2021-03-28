Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Extendicare stock remained flat at $$6.04 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.