$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 321,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

