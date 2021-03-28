Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FPRUY traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FPRUY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

