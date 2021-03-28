Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Expands By 368.4%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 368.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 53,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,713. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

