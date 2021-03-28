MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 397.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 2,008,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,263,703. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

