MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 397.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 2,008,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,263,703. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About MGT Capital Investments
