Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Increases By 436.2%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 436.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Epazz stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,297. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

