Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 459.4% in March

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 459.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

