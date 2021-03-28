Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

