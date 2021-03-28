CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,292. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CSL has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

