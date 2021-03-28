NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6817 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

