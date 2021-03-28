Zenfuse (ZEFU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $1.88 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.00611925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,960,561 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

