$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $492.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the lowest is $477.90 million. Splunk reported sales of $434.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.19. 1,523,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

