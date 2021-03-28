Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Rises By 513.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 513.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 258,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 277,743 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,864,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,206,000 after buying an additional 202,151 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.