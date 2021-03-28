Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 535.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 535.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 992,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $30.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

