USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.43 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $2.43 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

