$16.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $16.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.91 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $76.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.48 billion to $81.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.29 billion to $97.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 2,369,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,127. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.