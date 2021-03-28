Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Expands By 629.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 629.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MIY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $582,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

