Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Up 713.3% in March

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 713.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNNNY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LNNNY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742. Leoni has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.