JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,900 shares, an increase of 803.5% from the February 28th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,701.5 days.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JD Health International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

