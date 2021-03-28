Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $1.11 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.1068 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

CDPYF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

