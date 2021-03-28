Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.39 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $121.39 million and $3.15 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

