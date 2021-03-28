Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce $533.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.60 million. Rexnord posted sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RXN traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.